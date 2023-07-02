5 Reasons Why the DJI Ronin-S/SC Phone Holder is a Must-Have Accessory for Filmmakers

DJI, the world-renowned drone and camera equipment manufacturer, has recently released a new accessory for their popular Ronin-S and Ronin-SC gimbals – the phone holder. This small but mighty accessory has quickly become a must-have for filmmakers and videographers around the world. Here are five reasons why the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is a game-changer for your next shoot.

1. Seamless Integration

The DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing Ronin-S or Ronin-SC gimbal. It attaches easily to the side of the gimbal and can hold any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide. This means you can use your phone as a monitor, giving you a larger and more detailed view of your footage in real-time. The phone holder also allows you to control your camera settings remotely, making it easier to adjust your focus, exposure, and other settings without having to touch your camera.

2. Lightweight and Portable

One of the biggest advantages of the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is its lightweight and portable design. It weighs just 100 grams and can be easily packed away in your camera bag when not in use. This makes it the perfect accessory for filmmakers who are always on the go and need to travel light. You can easily switch between using your phone and your camera without having to carry around any extra equipment.

3. Versatile Shooting Options

The DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder opens up a whole new world of shooting options for filmmakers. With your phone attached to the gimbal, you can shoot from unique angles and perspectives that would be impossible with just your camera. You can also use your phone to shoot in tight spaces or in situations where it’s difficult to see your camera’s viewfinder. This versatility makes the phone holder a valuable tool for any filmmaker looking to push the boundaries of their creativity.

4. Affordable Price Point

Despite its many benefits, the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is surprisingly affordable. It retails for just $59, making it an accessible accessory for filmmakers on a budget. This price point also makes it a great option for filmmakers who are just starting out and don’t want to invest in expensive equipment right away.

5. Improved Workflow

Finally, the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder can greatly improve your workflow on set. With your phone attached to the gimbal, you can easily review your footage and make adjustments on the fly. This can save you time and energy, allowing you to focus on capturing the perfect shot. The phone holder also allows you to share your footage with clients or collaborators in real-time, making it easier to get feedback and make changes as needed.

In conclusion, the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is a must-have accessory for any filmmaker or videographer looking to take their work to the next level. Its seamless integration, lightweight design, versatile shooting options, affordable price point, and improved workflow make it a valuable tool for any creative professional. Whether you’re shooting a feature film or a quick social media video, the DJI Ronin-S/SC phone holder is sure to become an essential part of your kit.