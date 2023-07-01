What is DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 and How to Use the Code?

DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 is a comprehensive protection plan for DJI’s Inspire 2 drone. It provides users with peace of mind by covering accidental damage to the drone, such as collisions, water damage, and flyaway incidents. With DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2, users can enjoy up to two replacement units within a year, at a small additional cost.

To use DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2, users need to activate the plan by entering a unique code that comes with the purchase of the drone. The code can be found on the DJI Care Refresh card that is included in the Inspire 2 package. Once the code is activated, users can enjoy the benefits of the plan, including fast and easy replacement service.

To activate the DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 code, users need to follow a few simple steps. First, they need to create an account on the DJI website or log in to their existing account. Then, they need to go to the DJI Care Refresh page and select the Inspire 2 plan. Next, they need to enter the unique code that came with their drone and follow the prompts to complete the activation process.

Once the DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 plan is activated, users can enjoy a range of benefits. If their drone is damaged due to accidental reasons, they can request a replacement unit by contacting DJI’s customer service team. The replacement unit will be shipped to them as soon as possible, and they can send their damaged unit back to DJI within 10 days.

Users can enjoy up to two replacement units within a year, at a small additional cost. The cost of the replacement units varies depending on the type of damage and the number of times the plan has been used. However, it is still a cost-effective way to protect the investment in the Inspire 2 drone.

In addition to the replacement service, DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 also provides users with priority customer service and exclusive discounts on DJI products. Users can enjoy fast and efficient support from DJI’s customer service team, and they can also take advantage of special offers and promotions on DJI products.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh Inspire 2 is a valuable protection plan for Inspire 2 drone users. It provides peace of mind and ensures that users can continue to fly their drone with confidence, even in the event of accidental damage. By following the simple steps to activate the code, users can enjoy the benefits of the plan and protect their investment in the Inspire 2 drone.