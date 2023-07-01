Accidents happen, and when they do, it’s important to investigate them thoroughly to determine the cause and prevent future incidents. One tool that has become increasingly popular in accident investigations is drones. Drones can provide a bird’s eye view of the accident scene, allowing investigators to gather valuable information and evidence. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for accident investigations.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is a top-of-the-line drone that is perfect for accident investigations. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture high-quality images and videos. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stability and smooth footage. The Mavic 2 Pro has a flight time of up to 31 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another excellent drone for accident investigations. It has a 20-megapixel camera and a 3-axis gimbal that provides stability and smooth footage. The Phantom 4 Pro has a flight time of up to 28 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions. One of the unique features of the Phantom 4 Pro is its ability to track moving objects, which can be useful in accident investigations.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that is perfect for accident investigations. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can capture high-quality images and videos. The drone also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stability and smooth footage. The EVO II has a flight time of up to 40 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions.

4. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a versatile drone that is great for accident investigations. It has a 20-megapixel camera and a 3-axis gimbal that provides stability and smooth footage. The Typhoon H Pro has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and can fly up to 43 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions. One of the unique features of the Typhoon H Pro is its retractable landing gear, which allows for unobstructed 360-degree views.

5. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone that is perfect for accident investigations. It has a 21-megapixel camera and a 3-axis gimbal that provides stability and smooth footage. The Anafi USA has a flight time of up to 32 minutes and can fly up to 34 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions. One of the unique features of the Anafi USA is its ability to tilt its camera up and down, which can be useful in accident investigations.

In conclusion, drones have become an essential tool in accident investigations. They provide a bird’s eye view of the accident scene, allowing investigators to gather valuable information and evidence. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Phantom 4 Pro, Autel Robotics EVO II, Yuneec Typhoon H Pro, and Parrot Anafi USA are all excellent drones for accident investigations. Each drone has its unique features and capabilities, so it’s essential to choose the one that best suits your needs.