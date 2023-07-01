Tooway Internet: A Comprehensive Review of the Company’s Services

Tooway Internet is a satellite internet service provider that has been in operation since 2001. The company offers high-speed internet services to individuals and businesses in remote and rural areas where traditional broadband services are not available. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive review of Tooway Internet’s services, including its pricing, speed, and reliability.

Pricing

Tooway Internet offers a range of packages to suit different needs and budgets. The company’s basic package starts at £22.99 per month and offers a download speed of up to 22 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 6 Mbps. The package comes with a 10 GB data allowance, which is suitable for light internet users.

For heavy internet users, Tooway Internet offers a range of packages with higher data allowances. The company’s top package costs £79.99 per month and offers a download speed of up to 100 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 22 Mbps. The package comes with a data allowance of 500 GB, which is suitable for businesses and households with multiple users.

Speed

Tooway Internet’s satellite internet service offers fast download and upload speeds, making it suitable for streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities. The company’s basic package offers a download speed of up to 22 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 6 Mbps, which is faster than most traditional broadband services.

For heavy internet users, Tooway Internet’s top package offers a download speed of up to 100 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 22 Mbps, which is suitable for businesses and households with multiple users. However, it is worth noting that the actual speed may vary depending on the location, weather conditions, and other factors.

Reliability

Tooway Internet’s satellite internet service is highly reliable, with a network uptime of up to 99%. The company uses the latest satellite technology to provide a stable and consistent internet connection, even in remote and rural areas where traditional broadband services are not available.

Tooway Internet’s satellite internet service is also unaffected by the distance between the user and the exchange, which can cause a drop in speed and reliability in traditional broadband services. However, it is worth noting that the service may be affected by weather conditions such as heavy rain or snow.

Customer Support

Tooway Internet offers excellent customer support, with a dedicated team of experts available to assist customers with any issues or queries. The company’s customer support team is available 24/7 via phone, email, and live chat, ensuring that customers can get help whenever they need it.

Tooway Internet also provides a comprehensive online knowledge base, which includes tutorials, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides. The company’s website is easy to navigate, and customers can easily find the information they need.

Conclusion

Tooway Internet is a reliable and affordable satellite internet service provider that offers fast and consistent internet speeds to individuals and businesses in remote and rural areas. The company’s packages are designed to suit different needs and budgets, and its customer support is excellent. However, it is worth noting that the service may be affected by weather conditions, and the actual speed may vary depending on the location. Overall, Tooway Internet is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable satellite internet service.