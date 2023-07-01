SpaceX’s Starlink internet service has been making waves in the telecommunications industry since its launch in 2018. The service offers high-speed internet access to remote areas where traditional internet providers cannot reach. Starlink has been expanding its coverage area and is now available in many countries, including the Philippines. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to order Starlink in the Philippines.

Step 1: Check for Availability

The first step to ordering Starlink in the Philippines is to check if the service is available in your area. You can do this by visiting the Starlink website and entering your address. If the service is available, you will be able to proceed with the order. If not, you can sign up for updates and be notified when the service becomes available in your area.

Step 2: Place an Order

Once you have confirmed that Starlink is available in your area, you can proceed with placing an order. To do this, you will need to visit the Starlink website and create an account. You will be required to provide your personal information, including your name, address, and payment details.

Step 3: Pay the Deposit

After creating an account, you will be required to pay a deposit of $99. This deposit is refundable and will be credited towards your first month’s bill. The deposit is required to reserve your spot in the Starlink network.

Step 4: Wait for the Equipment

After paying the deposit, you will need to wait for the Starlink equipment to be shipped to your address. The equipment includes a satellite dish, a Wi-Fi router, and a power supply. The equipment will be shipped to your address, and you will receive a notification when it is on its way.

Step 5: Install the Equipment

Once you receive the equipment, you will need to install it. The installation process is straightforward and can be done by following the instructions provided in the package. You will need to mount the satellite dish in a clear area with a clear view of the sky. The Wi-Fi router can be placed inside your home, and the power supply can be plugged into a power outlet.

Step 6: Activate the Service

After installing the equipment, you will need to activate the service. To do this, you will need to log in to your Starlink account and follow the instructions provided. You will be required to enter the activation code provided in the package and complete the setup process.

Step 7: Enjoy High-Speed Internet

Once you have activated the service, you can start enjoying high-speed internet access. Starlink offers speeds of up to 150 Mbps, which is much faster than traditional internet providers in remote areas. You can connect multiple devices to the Wi-Fi router and enjoy seamless internet access.

In conclusion, ordering Starlink in the Philippines is a straightforward process that can be done online. The service offers high-speed internet access to remote areas where traditional internet providers cannot reach. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can order Starlink and start enjoying high-speed internet access in your home.