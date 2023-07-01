Steps to Avail Starlink in the Philippines

Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, has been making waves in the tech industry for its promise of high-speed internet access in remote areas. The service has already been launched in several countries, and now, it is finally available in the Philippines. If you are looking to avail of Starlink in the Philippines, here are the steps you need to follow.

Step 1: Check for Availability

The first step to availing Starlink in the Philippines is to check if the service is available in your area. Starlink is currently in beta testing, and the service is being rolled out in phases. You can check the availability of Starlink in your area by visiting the Starlink website and entering your address. If the service is not available in your area yet, you can sign up for updates to be notified when it becomes available.

Step 2: Place an Order

If Starlink is available in your area, the next step is to place an order. You can do this by visiting the Starlink website and clicking on the “Order Now” button. You will be asked to enter your shipping address and payment information. The cost of the Starlink kit is $499, which includes the satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, and mounting tripod.

Step 3: Wait for Delivery

Once you have placed your order, you will need to wait for the Starlink kit to be delivered to your address. The delivery time may vary depending on your location, but it usually takes around 2-4 weeks. You will receive an email notification when your kit has been shipped, along with a tracking number to monitor the delivery status.

Step 4: Install the Starlink Kit

When your Starlink kit arrives, you will need to install it to start using the service. The kit comes with a detailed installation guide that you can follow to set up the satellite dish and Wi-Fi router. You will need to find a clear view of the sky to install the satellite dish, as it needs to have a direct line of sight to the Starlink satellites in orbit.

Step 5: Activate the Service

After you have installed the Starlink kit, you will need to activate the service to start using it. You can do this by logging in to your Starlink account on the website and following the activation process. You will need to enter the serial number of your satellite dish and Wi-Fi router, along with your billing information.

Step 6: Enjoy High-Speed Internet

Once you have activated the service, you can start enjoying high-speed internet access from Starlink. The service promises speeds of up to 150 Mbps, with low latency and no data caps. You can connect multiple devices to the Wi-Fi router and use the internet for browsing, streaming, gaming, and more.

In conclusion, availing Starlink in the Philippines is a straightforward process that involves checking for availability, placing an order, waiting for delivery, installing the kit, activating the service, and enjoying high-speed internet. With Starlink, you can finally say goodbye to slow and unreliable internet connections and enjoy seamless connectivity wherever you are in the country.