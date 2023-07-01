Review of Starlink as an Internet Provider in Vasylkiv

Residents of Vasylkiv, a city in the Kiev Oblast region of Ukraine, have long struggled with slow and unreliable internet connections. With the advent of satellite internet providers, however, many have been hopeful that their internet woes will finally be resolved. In this article, we will review Starlink, TS2 Space, and other satellite options available to residents of Vasylkiv.

Starlink, a satellite internet provider owned by SpaceX, has been making waves in the industry since its launch in 2018. With its promise of high-speed internet that is accessible anywhere in the world, it has garnered a lot of attention from people living in rural and remote areas. In Vasylkiv, Starlink has been available since early 2021, and many residents have already signed up for the service.

One of the biggest advantages of Starlink is its speed. According to the company, its internet speeds can reach up to 150 Mbps, which is significantly faster than what most residents in Vasylkiv are used to. In addition, Starlink’s low latency means that online gaming and video conferencing are much smoother and more reliable than with traditional satellite internet providers.

Another advantage of Starlink is its ease of installation. Unlike traditional satellite internet providers, which require a large dish and complex wiring, Starlink’s equipment is small and easy to set up. This means that residents can get connected to the internet quickly and without any hassle.

However, there are some downsides to Starlink as well. One of the biggest concerns is its cost. At $99 per month, it is significantly more expensive than traditional internet providers in Vasylkiv. In addition, the initial cost of the equipment is also quite high, with a price tag of $499. For many residents, this may be too steep a price to pay for high-speed internet.

Another concern is the availability of the service. While Starlink has been expanding rapidly, it is still not available in all areas of Vasylkiv. This means that some residents may not be able to take advantage of the service, even if they are willing to pay the high cost.

TS2 Space is another satellite internet provider that is available in Vasylkiv. Unlike Starlink, TS2 Space has been operating in Ukraine for several years and has a well-established customer base. Its internet speeds are not as fast as Starlink’s, but they are still significantly faster than what most residents in Vasylkiv are used to.

One advantage of TS2 Space is its cost. At around $50 per month, it is significantly cheaper than Starlink. In addition, the initial cost of the equipment is also lower, making it a more affordable option for many residents.

However, there are some downsides to TS2 Space as well. One of the biggest concerns is its reliability. Many customers have reported frequent outages and slow speeds, which can be frustrating for those who rely on the internet for work or school.

In conclusion, residents of Vasylkiv have several satellite internet options available to them, including Starlink and TS2 Space. While Starlink offers faster speeds and easier installation, it is also more expensive. TS2 Space, on the other hand, is more affordable but may not be as reliable. Ultimately, the choice will depend on each resident’s individual needs and budget.