Overview of Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300

Leica, a renowned German optics manufacturer, has recently released its latest product, the PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300. This high-end scope is designed for long-range precision shooting and is equipped with advanced features that make it a top choice for professional shooters.

The Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 is built with a 56mm objective lens that provides excellent light transmission, making it ideal for low-light conditions. The scope also features a 5-30x magnification range, which allows shooters to zoom in on targets from a distance. The scope’s parallax adjustment ranges from 50 meters to infinity, ensuring that the shooter can focus on the target with precision.

One of the most impressive features of the Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 is its ballistic reticle. The PRB (Personalized Ballistic Reticle) is designed to match the shooter’s specific ballistics and is customizable to the shooter’s rifle and ammunition. This feature allows for more accurate shots at long distances, making it a valuable tool for competitive shooters and hunters alike.

The scope is also equipped with a zero-stop elevation turret, which allows the shooter to quickly return to zero after making adjustments. The elevation turret has a range of 100 MOA, providing ample adjustment for long-range shooting. The windage turret is capped and has a range of 60 MOA.

The Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 is built with a durable aluminum housing that is both waterproof and fog proof. The scope is nitrogen-filled, ensuring that it remains fog-free even in extreme weather conditions. The scope’s housing is also shock-resistant, making it a reliable choice for rugged outdoor use.

The scope’s eye relief is 3.75 inches, providing ample space for the shooter to comfortably position their eye behind the scope. The scope’s field of view ranges from 23.5 feet at 5x magnification to 3.9 feet at 30x magnification, allowing the shooter to easily track moving targets.

In conclusion, the Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 is a top-of-the-line scope that is designed for long-range precision shooting. Its advanced features, including the personalized ballistic reticle and zero-stop elevation turret, make it a valuable tool for competitive shooters and hunters. The scope’s durable construction and waterproof and fog-proof housing make it a reliable choice for rugged outdoor use. If you’re in the market for a high-end scope that can help you take your shooting to the next level, the Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 is definitely worth considering.