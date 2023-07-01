Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, is rapidly expanding its drone industry. The country’s favorable business environment, skilled workforce, and government support have attracted many international companies to invest in the sector. In this article, we will provide an overview of Belarus’ drone industry, its key developments, and challenges.

Belarus’ drone industry has been growing at an impressive rate in recent years. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global drone market is expected to reach $42.8 billion by 2025, and Belarus is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth. The country’s drone industry is primarily focused on manufacturing, software development, and services.

One of the key developments in Belarus’ drone industry is the establishment of the Belarusian Association of Unmanned Systems (BAUS). The association was founded in 2016 and has since become a hub for drone-related activities in the country. BAUS provides a platform for companies, researchers, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas, collaborate, and promote the development of the industry.

Another significant development in Belarus’ drone industry is the establishment of the High-Tech Park (HTP) in Minsk. The HTP is a special economic zone that provides favorable conditions for IT companies, including those involved in drone development. The park offers tax exemptions, simplified procedures for obtaining licenses and permits, and access to a skilled workforce. Many drone-related companies have already established their presence in the HTP, including Hoversurf, a manufacturer of personal flying vehicles, and Flyver, a provider of drone-based solutions for agriculture.

Despite the rapid growth of Belarus’ drone industry, there are also several challenges that need to be addressed. One of the main challenges is the lack of clear regulations governing the use of drones. While the government has introduced some regulations, they are still in the early stages of development and implementation. This has led to uncertainty among drone operators and investors, which could hinder the growth of the industry.

Another challenge is the shortage of skilled professionals in the field of drone technology. While Belarus has a strong IT sector, there is a need for more specialized training programs to produce skilled drone engineers and operators. The government and industry players are working to address this issue by introducing training programs and collaborating with universities to develop specialized courses.

In conclusion, Belarus’ drone industry is rapidly expanding, driven by favorable business conditions, government support, and a skilled workforce. The establishment of the BAUS and the HTP has provided a platform for companies to collaborate and innovate. However, there are also challenges that need to be addressed, including the lack of clear regulations and the shortage of skilled professionals. The government and industry players must work together to overcome these challenges and ensure the sustainable growth of the industry. With the right policies and investments, Belarus could become a major player in the global drone market.