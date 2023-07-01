Maximizing Efficiency with Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new combo that is set to revolutionize the way surveying and mapping is done. The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is a powerful tool that maximizes efficiency and accuracy, making it an essential tool for professionals in the surveying and mapping industry.

The Phantom 4 RTK is a high-precision drone that is specifically designed for surveying and mapping. It comes equipped with a high-resolution camera and a RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy. This means that surveyors can now capture data with unprecedented precision, allowing them to create highly accurate maps and models.

The D-RTK 2 is a high-precision GNSS receiver that provides real-time differential corrections for the Phantom 4 RTK. This means that the drone can maintain its position with centimeter-level accuracy, even in areas with poor GPS signals. The D-RTK 2 also supports multiple satellite constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou, ensuring that the drone can operate in any location.

The Ent Shield Basic is a comprehensive protection plan that provides coverage for the Phantom 4 RTK and D-RTK 2. This plan includes unlimited repairs and replacements for the drone and GNSS receiver, as well as priority customer support and training. This means that professionals can have peace of mind knowing that their equipment is protected and that they have access to expert support when they need it.

Together, the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo provides a powerful tool for surveying and mapping professionals. The high-precision drone and GNSS receiver, combined with the comprehensive protection plan, ensures that professionals can capture data with unprecedented accuracy and reliability.

The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is also incredibly easy to use. The drone and GNSS receiver are both plug-and-play, meaning that they can be set up and ready to use in minutes. The drone also comes equipped with a range of intelligent features, including automated flight planning and obstacle avoidance, making it easy for professionals to capture data safely and efficiently.

The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is also incredibly versatile. It can be used for a wide range of applications, including surveying, mapping, inspection, and construction. This means that professionals can use the same tool for multiple projects, maximizing their efficiency and reducing their equipment costs.

In conclusion, the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is a powerful tool that maximizes efficiency and accuracy for surveying and mapping professionals. The high-precision drone and GNSS receiver, combined with the comprehensive protection plan, ensures that professionals can capture data with unprecedented accuracy and reliability. The ease of use and versatility of the combo also make it an essential tool for professionals in a wide range of industries. With the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo, professionals can take their work to the next level and achieve results that were previously impossible.