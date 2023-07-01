Introduction to Infiray Mini ML19 – Thermal Imaging Monocular

Infiray, a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging devices, has recently launched its latest product, the Infiray Mini ML19 Thermal Imaging Monocular. This compact and lightweight device is designed to provide high-quality thermal imaging for a variety of applications, including hunting, surveillance, and search and rescue operations.

The Infiray Mini ML19 is equipped with a high-resolution thermal sensor that can detect temperature differences as small as 0.05°C. This allows the device to produce clear and detailed images even in complete darkness or adverse weather conditions. The monocular also features a 640×480 OLED display that provides a clear and sharp image, making it easy to identify targets and track their movements.

One of the key features of the Infiray Mini ML19 is its compact and lightweight design. Weighing in at just 230 grams, the monocular is easy to carry and can be used for extended periods without causing fatigue. The device is also small enough to fit in a pocket or backpack, making it a convenient tool for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The Infiray Mini ML19 is also equipped with a range of advanced features that make it a versatile and powerful tool. The monocular has a built-in video recorder that allows users to capture and save footage of their observations. It also has a Wi-Fi module that enables users to connect the device to their smartphone or tablet, providing remote control and live streaming capabilities.

The monocular is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 5 hours of continuous use. The device also has a standby mode that helps to conserve battery life when not in use. The Infiray Mini ML19 is also designed to withstand harsh environments, with an IP67 rating that makes it dustproof and waterproof.

Overall, the Infiray Mini ML19 Thermal Imaging Monocular is a powerful and versatile tool that is ideal for a wide range of applications. Its compact and lightweight design, advanced features, and high-quality thermal imaging capabilities make it a valuable asset for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals in law enforcement, search and rescue, and other fields. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, the Infiray Mini ML19 is easy to use and provides reliable and accurate thermal imaging in even the most challenging conditions.