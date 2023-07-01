How to Use Mavic Air 2 Battery to Power Bank Adapter for Extended Flight Time

DJI has recently released a new accessory for the Mavic Air 2 drone that allows users to extend their flight time. The Mavic Air 2 Battery to Power Bank Adapter is a small, lightweight device that enables you to use your drone’s battery to charge other devices, such as smartphones or tablets.

The adapter is designed to be used with the Mavic Air 2’s Intelligent Flight Battery, which has a capacity of 3500mAh. This means that you can use the adapter to charge your smartphone or tablet multiple times, depending on the device’s battery capacity.

To use the adapter, simply remove the battery from your Mavic Air 2 drone and insert it into the adapter. The adapter has a USB Type-A port, which you can use to connect your smartphone or tablet. Once connected, the adapter will start charging your device automatically.

One of the main advantages of using the Mavic Air 2 Battery to Power Bank Adapter is that it allows you to extend your flight time. If you’re out in the field and your drone’s battery is running low, you can use the adapter to charge your smartphone or tablet while you wait for the drone’s battery to recharge. This means that you can continue flying your drone without having to worry about running out of battery power.

Another advantage of using the adapter is that it allows you to charge your devices while you’re on the go. If you’re traveling and don’t have access to a power outlet, you can use the adapter to charge your smartphone or tablet using your drone’s battery. This can be particularly useful if you’re on a long flight or a road trip and need to keep your devices charged.

The Mavic Air 2 Battery to Power Bank Adapter is also very easy to use. It’s small and lightweight, so you can easily carry it with you wherever you go. The adapter is also very durable, so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged if you drop it or accidentally step on it.

Overall, the Mavic Air 2 Battery to Power Bank Adapter is a great accessory for anyone who owns a Mavic Air 2 drone. It’s easy to use, durable, and allows you to extend your flight time and charge your devices on the go. If you’re a drone enthusiast or a professional photographer who uses a drone for work, this adapter is definitely worth considering.