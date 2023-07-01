Features and Specifications of Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset

Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset is a state-of-the-art satellite phone that is designed to provide reliable communication services in remote areas. The handset is built to withstand harsh weather conditions and is ideal for use in maritime, aviation, and land-based applications. The Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset comes with a range of features and specifications that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable satellite phone.

One of the key features of the Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset is its rugged design. The handset is built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration, making it ideal for use in harsh environments. The handset is also water-resistant, which means it can be used in wet conditions without any problems.

The Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset also comes with a range of communication features. The handset supports voice, SMS, and fax services, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable communication solution. The handset also supports data services, which means it can be used to access the internet and send emails.

Another key feature of the Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset is its long battery life. The handset comes with a high-capacity battery that can provide up to 5 hours of talk time and up to 80 hours of standby time. This means that the handset can be used for extended periods without needing to be recharged.

The Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset also comes with a range of accessories that make it even more versatile. The handset can be used with a range of external antennas, which means it can be used in areas with poor signal strength. The handset also comes with a range of charging options, including a car charger and a solar charger, which means it can be charged even in remote areas.

In terms of specifications, the Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset is a dual-mode satellite phone that supports both Thuraya and GSM networks. The handset supports both 2G and 3G networks, which means it can be used to access high-speed data services. The handset also comes with a built-in GPS receiver, which means it can be used for navigation purposes.

The Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset also comes with a range of security features. The handset supports encryption and authentication, which means that all communication is secure and cannot be intercepted by unauthorized parties. The handset also comes with a range of emergency features, including an SOS button and a man-down alarm, which means it can be used in emergency situations.

Overall, the Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable satellite phone. The handset comes with a range of features and specifications that make it ideal for use in remote areas. The handset is also built to withstand harsh weather conditions and is water-resistant, which means it can be used in wet conditions without any problems. The Thuraya Seagull 5000i Handset also comes with a range of accessories that make it even more versatile, and its long battery life means it can be used for extended periods without needing to be recharged.