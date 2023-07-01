As the demand for high-speed internet continues to grow, more and more people are turning to satellite internet as a viable option. One of the most popular satellite internet providers is Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX. With its promise of fast and reliable internet, many people are wondering where they can buy Starlink.

One of the most popular places to buy Starlink is Best Buy. Best Buy is a well-known electronics retailer that offers a wide range of products, including computers, smartphones, and home appliances. Best Buy has a reputation for offering high-quality products at competitive prices, and their customer service is second to none.

If you’re looking to buy Starlink, the first thing you need to do is check if it’s available in your area. Starlink is currently in beta testing, which means it’s only available in select areas. You can check if Starlink is available in your area by visiting the Starlink website and entering your address.

Once you’ve confirmed that Starlink is available in your area, you can head to your local Best Buy store or visit their website to purchase the equipment. Best Buy offers a variety of Starlink equipment, including the Starlink Kit, which includes a satellite dish, router, power supply, and mounting hardware.

When you purchase Starlink from Best Buy, you can choose to have it shipped to your home or pick it up at your local store. If you choose to have it shipped, you can expect it to arrive within a few days. If you choose to pick it up at your local store, you can usually pick it up the same day.

One of the benefits of buying Starlink from Best Buy is their customer service. Best Buy has a team of knowledgeable experts who can help you with any questions or concerns you may have about your Starlink equipment. They can also help you set up your equipment and troubleshoot any issues you may encounter.

Another benefit of buying Starlink from Best Buy is their return policy. If you’re not satisfied with your Starlink equipment, you can return it to Best Buy within 15 days for a full refund. This gives you peace of mind knowing that you can try Starlink risk-free.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to buy Starlink, Best Buy is a great place to start. They offer a wide range of Starlink equipment, competitive prices, and excellent customer service. Plus, their return policy gives you the flexibility to try Starlink risk-free. So, head to your local Best Buy store or visit their website to purchase your Starlink equipment today.