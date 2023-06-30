What is DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key and How to Use It?

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, has recently introduced a new feature for its drones – the DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key. This key allows users to shoot in the CinemaDNG format, which is a high-quality video format used by professional filmmakers.

But what exactly is the DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key, and how can it be used? In this article, we will explore the key and its features, as well as provide a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

Firstly, let’s discuss what CinemaDNG is. CinemaDNG is a raw video format that allows for maximum flexibility in post-production. It captures uncompressed footage with a high dynamic range, allowing for greater control over color grading and other post-processing effects. This format is widely used in the film industry, as it provides the highest quality footage possible.

The DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key allows users to shoot in this format using their DJI drone. This key is a software upgrade that unlocks the CinemaDNG feature on compatible DJI drones. It is available for purchase on the DJI website and can be easily activated using the DJI GO app.

To use the DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key, users must first ensure that their drone is compatible. The key is currently available for the DJI Inspire 2 and the DJI Zenmuse X7 camera. Once users have confirmed compatibility, they can purchase the key from the DJI website and activate it using the DJI GO app.

Once the key has been activated, users can begin shooting in CinemaDNG format. To do this, they must first select the CinemaDNG option in the camera settings. This will enable the camera to capture footage in the raw format. Users can then begin shooting as they normally would, with the added benefit of capturing high-quality footage in CinemaDNG format.

It is important to note that shooting in CinemaDNG format requires a significant amount of storage space and processing power. The raw footage captured in this format can take up a lot of space on a memory card, and may require a powerful computer to handle the post-processing. Users should ensure that they have sufficient storage space and processing power before shooting in this format.

In conclusion, the DJI CinemaDNG Activation Key is a valuable tool for professional filmmakers and drone enthusiasts alike. It allows users to capture high-quality footage in the CinemaDNG format, providing maximum flexibility in post-production. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, users can easily activate the key and begin shooting in this format. However, it is important to remember that shooting in CinemaDNG format requires significant storage space and processing power, so users should ensure that they have the necessary resources before shooting in this format.