Top 5 Features of Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone

Autel Robotics has recently launched its latest drone, the EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone. This drone is a game-changer in the world of aerial photography and videography. With its advanced features and capabilities, it is a must-have for professional photographers and videographers.

Here are the top 5 features of the Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone:

1. 6K Camera

The Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone comes with a 6K camera that can capture stunning aerial footage. The camera has a 1-inch sensor and can shoot 6K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture high-quality images. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, which ensures stable footage even in windy conditions.

2. Long Flight Time

The Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone has a flight time of up to 40 minutes. This is one of the longest flight times in the drone industry. The drone is powered by a high-capacity battery that can be easily swapped out for a fresh one. This means that you can spend more time capturing footage and less time changing batteries.

3. Rugged Design

The Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone has a rugged design that can withstand harsh weather conditions. The drone is IP67 rated, which means that it is dustproof and waterproof. It can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it ideal for use in any environment. The drone is also equipped with obstacle avoidance sensors, which help to prevent collisions.

4. Foldable Design

The Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone has a foldable design that makes it easy to transport. The drone can be folded down to a compact size, which makes it easy to store in a backpack or carry-on luggage. This makes it ideal for photographers and videographers who need to travel to remote locations.

5. Advanced Features

The Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone comes with advanced features that make it easy to capture stunning footage. The drone has a 360-degree obstacle avoidance system, which helps to prevent collisions. It also has a dual GPS system, which ensures accurate positioning. The drone can also fly in a variety of modes, including orbit mode, waypoint mode, and follow me mode.

In conclusion, the Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone is a must-have for professional photographers and videographers. Its advanced features and capabilities make it easy to capture stunning aerial footage. The drone’s long flight time, rugged design, and foldable design make it ideal for use in any environment. With its advanced features and capabilities, the Autel EVO II Pro Rugged 6K Folding Drone is a game-changer in the world of aerial photography and videography.