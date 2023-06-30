Drones have revolutionized the way we capture photographs and videos. With their ability to fly high and capture stunning aerial views, drones have become a popular tool for photographers and videographers alike. One of the most exciting applications of drones is time-lapse photography. Time-lapse photography involves capturing a series of images over a period of time and then combining them to create a video that shows the passage of time. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for time-lapse photography.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best drones for time-lapse photography. It features a Hasselblad camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that captures stunning 4K video and 20-megapixel photos. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. The Mavic 2 Pro also has a range of up to 8 miles and features obstacle avoidance sensors to help prevent collisions.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another great drone for time-lapse photography. It features a 20-megapixel camera that can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. The Phantom 4 Pro also has a range of up to 4.3 miles and features obstacle avoidance sensors to help prevent collisions.

3. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone that is perfect for time-lapse photography. It features a Zenmuse X5S camera that can capture 5.2K video and 20.8-megapixel photos. The drone has a maximum flight time of 27 minutes and can fly up to 58 mph. The Inspire 2 also has a range of up to 4.3 miles and features obstacle avoidance sensors to help prevent collisions.

4. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that is great for time-lapse photography. It features a 48-megapixel camera that can capture 8K video and 8000 x 6000 resolution photos. The drone has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. The EVO II also has a range of up to 9 miles and features obstacle avoidance sensors to help prevent collisions.

5. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight and portable drone that is perfect for time-lapse photography. It features a 21-megapixel camera that can capture 4K video and 180-degree vertical tilt. The drone has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can fly up to 34 mph. The Anafi USA also has a range of up to 2.5 miles and features obstacle avoidance sensors to help prevent collisions.

In conclusion, drones have become an essential tool for photographers and videographers, and time-lapse photography is one of the most exciting applications of drones. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Phantom 4 Pro, DJI Inspire 2, Autel Robotics EVO II, and Parrot Anafi USA are the top 5 drones for time-lapse photography. Each of these drones has its own unique features and capabilities, and choosing the right one will depend on your specific needs and budget. With the right drone, you can capture stunning time-lapse videos that will amaze your audience and take your photography to the next level.