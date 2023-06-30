Drones have revolutionized the way we capture images and videos from the sky. They have made aerial photography accessible to everyone, from hobbyists to professionals. With so many drones available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 drones for aerial photography.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best drones for aerial photography. It has a Hasselblad camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 20-megapixel photos and 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a smartphone or a remote controller.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another popular drone for aerial photography. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a remote controller.

3. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone for aerial photography. It has a Zenmuse X5S camera that can capture 20.8-megapixel photos and 5.2K videos at 30 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 27 minutes and can fly up to 58 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a remote controller.

4. DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a compact drone for aerial photography. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 34 minutes and can fly up to 42.5 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a smartphone or a remote controller.

5. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a versatile drone for aerial photography. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 8K videos at 25 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a remote controller.

6. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone for aerial photography. It has a 21-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can fly up to 33 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a smartphone or a remote controller.

7. Yuneec Typhoon H Plus

The Yuneec Typhoon H Plus is a hexacopter drone for aerial photography. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 30 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a remote controller.

8. DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is a compact drone for aerial photography. It has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can fly up to 36 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a smartphone or a remote controller.

9. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a professional-grade drone for aerial photography. It has a 16-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 29 minutes and can fly up to 35 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a remote controller.

10. Holy Stone HS100D

The Holy Stone HS100D is an affordable drone for aerial photography. It has a 1080p camera that can shoot HD videos. The drone has a maximum flight time of 15 minutes and can fly up to 20 mph. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can be controlled using a smartphone or a remote controller.

In conclusion, these are the top 10 drones for aerial photography. They vary in price, features, and capabilities, so it’s important to choose the one that suits your needs and budget. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, these drones can help you capture stunning images and videos from the sky.