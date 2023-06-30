Mongolia is a vast country with a population of just over three million people. Its remote location and harsh terrain make it difficult to provide reliable internet access to all of its citizens. However, satellite internet has emerged as a viable option for those living in rural areas or regions with limited infrastructure. In this article, we will explore the cost of satellite internet in Mongolia, including providers and services.

Satellite internet is a type of internet connection that uses a satellite in orbit to transmit data to and from a user’s device. It is a popular option for those living in remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure is not available. In Mongolia, satellite internet is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to provide high-speed internet access to even the most remote locations.

The cost of satellite internet in Mongolia varies depending on the provider and the service package selected. One of the main providers of satellite internet in Mongolia is Skytel. Skytel offers a range of satellite internet packages, with prices starting at 99,000 MNT (approximately $35 USD) per month for a 1 Mbps connection. The most expensive package offered by Skytel is 1,199,000 MNT (approximately $425 USD) per month for a 20 Mbps connection.

Another provider of satellite internet in Mongolia is G-Mobile. G-Mobile offers a range of satellite internet packages, with prices starting at 79,000 MNT (approximately $28 USD) per month for a 1 Mbps connection. The most expensive package offered by G-Mobile is 1,199,000 MNT (approximately $425 USD) per month for a 20 Mbps connection.

It is important to note that the cost of satellite internet in Mongolia is higher than traditional internet services due to the infrastructure required to provide the service. However, for those living in remote areas, satellite internet may be the only option available.

In addition to the cost of the service, there may be additional fees associated with satellite internet in Mongolia. For example, some providers may charge an installation fee or require a contract to be signed. It is important to carefully review the terms and conditions of any satellite internet service before signing up.

Despite the higher cost, satellite internet in Mongolia offers a range of benefits. For those living in remote areas, satellite internet provides access to high-speed internet that would otherwise be unavailable. This can be particularly important for businesses that require reliable internet access to operate.

In conclusion, satellite internet is becoming an increasingly popular option for those living in remote areas of Mongolia. While the cost of satellite internet may be higher than traditional internet services, it provides access to high-speed internet that would otherwise be unavailable. Providers such as Skytel and G-Mobile offer a range of packages to suit different needs and budgets. It is important to carefully review the terms and conditions of any satellite internet service before signing up to ensure that it meets your needs and budget.