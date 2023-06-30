Review of Bushnell Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope – Reticle Deploy MIL Etched Glass

The Bushnell Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope is a top-of-the-line optic designed for precision shooting. With its Reticle Deploy MIL Etched Glass, this riflescope is perfect for long-range shooting and tactical applications.

The Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope is built with high-quality materials and features a durable construction that can withstand the toughest conditions. The scope is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is both waterproof and fog proof, making it ideal for use in any weather conditions.

The Reticle Deploy MIL Etched Glass is one of the standout features of this riflescope. The reticle is etched onto the glass, which means that it will never fade or wear off, ensuring that your shot placement is always accurate. The reticle is also illuminated, which makes it easy to see in low-light conditions.

The Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope has a magnification range of 6x to 24x, which makes it perfect for long-range shooting. The scope also has a 50mm objective lens, which allows for a bright and clear image even in low-light conditions.

The scope has a fast-focus eyepiece, which allows for quick and easy adjustments to the reticle. The scope also has a side parallax adjustment, which allows for precise focus at any distance.

The Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope also features a zero-stop elevation turret, which allows for quick and easy adjustments to the elevation. The scope also has a windage turret, which allows for easy adjustments to the windage.

The scope has a 30mm tube, which allows for a greater range of adjustment and a wider field of view. The scope also has a second focal plane reticle, which means that the reticle stays the same size regardless of the magnification.

The Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope is also compatible with Bushnell’s EXO Barrier lens coating, which repels water, oil, and dust. This coating ensures that the lens stays clear and clean, even in the toughest conditions.

Overall, the Bushnell Match Pro 6-24×50 Riflescope is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality optic for precision shooting. With its Reticle Deploy MIL Etched Glass, durable construction, and range of features, this riflescope is sure to meet the needs of even the most demanding shooters.