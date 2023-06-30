Satellite Internet in Eswatini: Prices, Providers, Services

In Eswatini, also known as Swaziland, access to the internet is limited, with only about 8% of the population having access to the internet. However, with the increasing demand for internet connectivity, satellite internet has become a viable option for those living in rural areas or areas with limited infrastructure.

When it comes to the prices of satellite internet in Eswatini, it is important to note that the cost can vary depending on the provider and the package chosen. Generally, satellite internet is more expensive than traditional internet options such as DSL or cable, but it offers the advantage of being available in areas where other types of internet are not accessible.

One of the main providers of satellite internet in Eswatini is YahClick. YahClick offers various packages with different speeds and data allowances, ranging from 5GB to 50GB per month. The prices for these packages range from E600 to E2,500 per month. YahClick also offers a “pay as you go” option, which allows users to purchase data bundles as needed.

Another provider of satellite internet in Eswatini is Avanti Communications. Avanti Communications offers packages with speeds ranging from 2Mbps to 15Mbps and data allowances ranging from 5GB to 50GB per month. The prices for these packages range from E1,000 to E3,500 per month.

In addition to YahClick and Avanti Communications, there are other providers of satellite internet in Eswatini, such as SES and HughesNet. It is important to research and compare the different providers and packages to find the best option for individual needs and budget.

When considering the prices of satellite internet in Eswatini, it is important to also consider the additional costs that may be associated with installation and equipment. Satellite internet requires a satellite dish and modem, which can be costly to purchase and install. Some providers may offer free installation or equipment rental, while others may charge a fee.

It is also important to consider the speed and reliability of satellite internet in Eswatini. While satellite internet can provide internet access in areas where other types of internet are not available, it can also be affected by weather conditions and other factors that may impact the signal. It is important to research the coverage and reliability of the provider in the specific area where the internet will be used.

In conclusion, satellite internet is a viable option for those living in rural areas or areas with limited infrastructure in Eswatini. While the prices of satellite internet may be higher than traditional internet options, it offers the advantage of being available in areas where other types of internet are not accessible. It is important to research and compare the different providers and packages to find the best option for individual needs and budget, as well as to consider the additional costs associated with installation and equipment. Additionally, it is important to consider the speed and reliability of the provider in the specific area where the internet will be used. With the increasing demand for internet connectivity in Eswatini, satellite internet may be a solution for those looking to stay connected.