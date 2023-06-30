Introduction to Inmarsat Fleet Care

Inmarsat Fleet Care is a comprehensive service that enables remote vessel monitoring and support. This service is designed to help ship owners and operators manage their fleets more efficiently and effectively. With Inmarsat Fleet Care, ship owners and operators can monitor their vessels in real-time, receive alerts and notifications, and access expert support whenever they need it.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Fleet Care is its ability to provide real-time monitoring of vessels. This means that ship owners and operators can track the location, speed, and status of their vessels at all times. They can also monitor fuel consumption, engine performance, and other critical parameters that affect the efficiency and safety of their fleets.

In addition to real-time monitoring, Inmarsat Fleet Care also provides alerts and notifications. This means that ship owners and operators can receive instant notifications when there are issues with their vessels. For example, they may receive alerts when there are engine problems, fuel leaks, or other issues that require immediate attention. This allows them to take action quickly and prevent further damage or downtime.

Another key benefit of Inmarsat Fleet Care is its expert support. Ship owners and operators can access a team of experienced engineers and technicians who can provide technical support and advice whenever they need it. This support is available 24/7, so ship owners and operators can get help whenever they need it, no matter where they are in the world.

Inmarsat Fleet Care also includes a range of other features and benefits. For example, it provides access to a web-based portal that allows ship owners and operators to view detailed reports and analytics about their fleets. They can also use this portal to manage their vessels, schedule maintenance, and track performance over time.

Overall, Inmarsat Fleet Care is a powerful tool for ship owners and operators who want to manage their fleets more efficiently and effectively. It provides real-time monitoring, alerts and notifications, expert support, and a range of other features and benefits that help to ensure the safety and efficiency of their vessels. With Inmarsat Fleet Care, ship owners and operators can have peace of mind knowing that their fleets are being monitored and managed by a team of experts who are dedicated to their success.