Comparison of Satellite Internet Providers in Malta

Satellite Internet has become increasingly popular in Malta, as it provides a reliable and fast connection to the internet. With the rise of remote work and online learning, having a stable internet connection has become a necessity for many people. In this article, we will compare the prices, providers, and services of satellite internet in Malta.

There are currently two main providers of satellite internet in Malta: Go and Vodafone. Both providers offer different packages with varying speeds and data allowances.

Go offers two main packages: the Basic package and the Advanced package. The Basic package offers a download speed of up to 20 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps, with a data allowance of 50 GB per month. The Advanced package offers a download speed of up to 30 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 3 Mbps, with a data allowance of 100 GB per month. The Basic package costs €29.99 per month, while the Advanced package costs €49.99 per month.

Vodafone, on the other hand, offers three main packages: the Starter package, the Essential package, and the Premium package. The Starter package offers a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 1 Mbps, with a data allowance of 50 GB per month. The Essential package offers a download speed of up to 20 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps, with a data allowance of 100 GB per month. The Premium package offers a download speed of up to 30 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 3 Mbps, with a data allowance of 200 GB per month. The Starter package costs €24.99 per month, the Essential package costs €39.99 per month, and the Premium package costs €59.99 per month.

When it comes to services, both Go and Vodafone offer similar services such as email accounts, web hosting, and technical support. However, Vodafone also offers a mobile app that allows customers to manage their account, check their data usage, and top up their data allowance.

In terms of installation, both providers offer professional installation services. Go charges a one-time fee of €99 for installation, while Vodafone offers free installation for all packages.

It is important to note that satellite internet may not be suitable for everyone. While it provides a reliable connection, it may not be as fast as traditional broadband connections. Additionally, satellite internet may be affected by weather conditions such as heavy rain or snow.

In conclusion, satellite internet has become a popular option for those in Malta who require a stable and reliable internet connection. Both Go and Vodafone offer different packages with varying speeds and data allowances, as well as similar services such as email accounts and technical support. While satellite internet may not be suitable for everyone, it is a viable option for those who live in areas where traditional broadband connections are not available.