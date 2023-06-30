5 Reasons Why Infiray TL35 is the Best Thermal Rifle Scope for Hunting

The Infiray TL35 is a top-of-the-line thermal rifle scope that has quickly become a favorite among hunters. With its advanced features and superior performance, it is no wonder why this scope is considered the best in the market. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 reasons why the Infiray TL35 is the best thermal rifle scope for hunting.

1. Superior Image Quality

The Infiray TL35 is equipped with a 384×288 resolution sensor that provides exceptional image quality. This high-resolution sensor allows hunters to easily spot their targets in even the darkest conditions. Additionally, the scope has a 50Hz refresh rate, which means that the image is updated 50 times per second, providing a smooth and clear image. The scope also has a 12-micron pixel pitch, which ensures that the image is sharp and detailed.

2. Long Detection Range

The Infiray TL35 has a long detection range of up to 1,500 meters, making it perfect for long-range hunting. The scope also has a 35mm objective lens, which allows for a wider field of view, making it easier to spot targets. The long detection range and wide field of view make the Infiray TL35 an ideal choice for hunters who need to cover large areas.

3. Multiple Color Palettes

The Infiray TL35 has multiple color palettes that allow hunters to customize the image to their preferences. The scope has six different color palettes, including white hot, black hot, red hot, and more. This feature is particularly useful for hunters who hunt in different environments and need to adjust the image accordingly.

4. Easy to Use

The Infiray TL35 is incredibly easy to use, even for beginners. The scope has a simple interface that allows hunters to quickly adjust the settings and get started. Additionally, the scope has a built-in video recorder that allows hunters to record their hunts and review them later. The scope also has a rechargeable battery that provides up to 6 hours of continuous use.

5. Durable and Reliable

The Infiray TL35 is built to last and is incredibly durable. The scope is made from high-quality materials that can withstand even the toughest hunting conditions. Additionally, the scope is waterproof and fog proof, making it ideal for hunting in any weather condition. The scope also comes with a 3-year warranty, ensuring that hunters can rely on it for years to come.

In conclusion, the Infiray TL35 is the best thermal rifle scope for hunting for several reasons. Its superior image quality, long detection range, multiple color palettes, ease of use, and durability make it the perfect choice for hunters who demand the best. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced hunter, the Infiray TL35 is sure to exceed your expectations and help you take your hunting to the next level.