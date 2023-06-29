Understanding DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket: A Comprehensive Guide

DJI Care Refresh is a service provided by DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and camera equipment. It is a comprehensive protection plan that offers coverage for accidental damage to your DJI product. DJI Care Refresh is available for a range of DJI products, including the Osmo Pocket, a handheld camera that is popular among content creators and vloggers.

The DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket is a service that provides coverage for accidental damage to your Osmo Pocket. It covers a range of accidents, including water damage, collision, and crash damage. The service provides up to two replacement units within one year, and the replacement units are new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability.

To purchase DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket, you need to have a valid Osmo Pocket serial number and activate the service within 48 hours of the product’s activation. The service is available for purchase on the DJI website or through authorized DJI dealers. The cost of the service varies depending on the product, but it is generally affordable and worth the investment for peace of mind.

Once you have purchased DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket, you will receive a unique code that you can use to activate the service. The code is valid for one year from the date of purchase, and you can use it to replace your Osmo Pocket up to two times within that year. To use the service, you need to contact DJI support and provide them with your unique code and the details of the accident.

It is important to note that DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket does not cover intentional damage, loss, or theft of your Osmo Pocket. It also does not cover damage caused by unauthorized repairs or modifications. The service is only available in select countries, so it is important to check if it is available in your region before purchasing.

DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket is a valuable service for anyone who uses their Osmo Pocket frequently or in high-risk environments. Accidents can happen, and having the peace of mind that your Osmo Pocket is protected can save you time, money, and stress in the long run. The service is easy to purchase and activate, and the replacement units are of high quality and performance.

In conclusion, DJI Care Refresh for Osmo Pocket is a comprehensive protection plan that offers coverage for accidental damage to your Osmo Pocket. It is easy to purchase and activate, and provides up to two replacement units within one year. The service is affordable and worth the investment for anyone who uses their Osmo Pocket frequently or in high-risk environments. It is important to note that the service does not cover intentional damage, loss, or theft, and is only available in select countries.