Top 5 Features of Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight is a top-of-the-line optic that has been designed to provide shooters with unparalleled accuracy and precision. This sight is perfect for hunters, competitive shooters, and law enforcement professionals who demand the best in their equipment. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 5 features of the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight.

1. Compact and Lightweight Design

One of the most impressive features of the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight is its compact and lightweight design. Weighing in at just 5.2 ounces, this sight is incredibly easy to handle and maneuver. It is also very compact, measuring just 2.8 inches in length, 1.6 inches in width, and 2.4 inches in height. This makes it an ideal choice for shooters who need to move quickly and quietly in the field.

2. 2 MOA Red Dot Reticle

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight features a 2 MOA red dot reticle that provides shooters with a clear and precise aiming point. This reticle is perfect for shooting at both short and long distances, and it is easy to acquire and maintain sight picture. The reticle is also adjustable for brightness, allowing shooters to customize the sight to their specific needs.

3. 30 mm Spacer & LRP Mount

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight comes with a 30 mm spacer and LRP mount, which allows for easy installation on a variety of firearms. The LRP mount is designed to provide a secure and stable platform for the sight, while the spacer allows for proper eye relief and alignment. This makes it easy to switch the sight between different firearms, without having to re-zero.

4. Long Battery Life

The Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight features a long battery life, which is essential for shooters who need to rely on their equipment in the field. The sight is powered by a single CR2032 battery, which can last up to 50,000 hours on a single charge. This means that shooters can use the sight for extended periods of time without having to worry about the battery running out.

5. Durable Construction

Finally, the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight is built to withstand the toughest conditions. It is constructed from high-quality materials that are designed to resist shock, water, and temperature changes. The sight is also nitrogen-filled, which prevents fogging and ensures clear visibility in all weather conditions. This makes it an ideal choice for shooters who need a reliable and durable optic that can withstand the rigors of the field.

In conclusion, the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight is an exceptional optic that offers shooters a range of impressive features. Its compact and lightweight design, 2 MOA red dot reticle, 30 mm spacer and LRP mount, long battery life, and durable construction make it an ideal choice for hunters, competitive shooters, and law enforcement professionals. If you are looking for a high-quality optic that can help you achieve unparalleled accuracy and precision, the Aimpoint CompM5 2 MOA Red Dot Reflex Sight is definitely worth considering.