Introduction to CZI Public Safety Basic Set T1 V2

The CZI Public Safety Basic Set T1 V2 is a comprehensive security system designed to provide maximum protection for public spaces. This set includes four essential components: the MP130 V2, the GL60 PLUS, the TH4 V2, and the FL48-M300. Each of these components is designed to work together seamlessly to provide a complete security solution for any public space.

The MP130 V2 is a powerful video surveillance camera that is capable of capturing high-quality footage in any lighting conditions. This camera features a 2-megapixel sensor and a 3.6mm fixed lens, which allows it to capture clear images of people and objects up to 30 meters away. The camera also features infrared night vision, which allows it to capture clear footage even in complete darkness.

The GL60 PLUS is a high-performance network video recorder that is designed to work seamlessly with the MP130 V2. This recorder can store up to 16 channels of video footage, and it features advanced video compression technology that allows it to store more footage in less space. The GL60 PLUS also features a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to manage and access your video footage.

The TH4 V2 is a powerful access control system that is designed to provide secure access to public spaces. This system features a high-resolution camera that can capture clear images of people and objects up to 2 meters away. The TH4 V2 also features advanced facial recognition technology, which allows it to identify individuals and grant access based on their identity.

Finally, the FL48-M300 is a powerful LED floodlight that is designed to provide bright, clear lighting in any outdoor space. This floodlight features a 300-watt LED bulb that can provide up to 30,000 lumens of light, making it ideal for illuminating large outdoor areas. The FL48-M300 also features a durable, weather-resistant design that makes it ideal for use in any outdoor environment.

Together, these four components provide a comprehensive security solution that is ideal for any public space. Whether you are looking to secure a park, a school, or a shopping center, the CZI Public Safety Basic Set T1 V2 has everything you need to keep your space safe and secure.

