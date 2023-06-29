Introduction to AGM Adder TS35-384 Thermal Weapon Sight

The AGM Adder TS35-384 is a thermal weapon sight that has been designed to provide the user with an exceptional level of accuracy and precision when it comes to targeting. This device is equipped with advanced thermal imaging technology that allows it to detect heat signatures from a distance, making it an ideal tool for use in a variety of different situations.

One of the key features of the AGM Adder TS35-384 is its high-resolution display. This device is capable of producing images with a resolution of 384 x 288 pixels, which is significantly higher than many other thermal weapon sights on the market. This means that the user can see more detail in the images produced by the device, which can be especially useful when trying to identify targets at a distance.

Another important feature of the AGM Adder TS35-384 is its ability to operate in a variety of different environments. This device is designed to work in both hot and cold temperatures, and it is also resistant to water and dust. This means that it can be used in a variety of different weather conditions, making it an ideal tool for military and law enforcement personnel who need to operate in a variety of different environments.

The AGM Adder TS35-384 is also equipped with a number of different reticle options. This allows the user to choose the reticle that best suits their needs, whether they are trying to hit a stationary target or a moving target. The device also has a number of different color palettes, which can be useful when trying to identify targets in different lighting conditions.

One of the most impressive features of the AGM Adder TS35-384 is its long battery life. This device is equipped with a rechargeable battery that can provide up to 8 hours of continuous use. This means that the user can use the device for an entire day without having to worry about running out of power.

Overall, the AGM Adder TS35-384 is an exceptional thermal weapon sight that offers a wide range of features and capabilities. Whether you are a military or law enforcement professional, or simply someone who enjoys hunting or shooting, this device is sure to provide you with the accuracy and precision you need to hit your targets with confidence. So if you are looking for a high-quality thermal weapon sight, be sure to check out the AGM Adder TS35-384 today!