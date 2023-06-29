The DJI Inspire 2 is a popular drone among professionals and enthusiasts alike. One of the key components of the Inspire 2 is its remote controller, which allows users to control the drone and its camera. However, like any electronic device, the remote controller needs to be charged regularly to ensure it functions properly. In this article, we will discuss how to properly charge your DJI Inspire 2 remote controller using the charging cable.

Firstly, it is important to note that the DJI Inspire 2 remote controller comes with a charging cable. This cable is specifically designed for the remote controller and should be used to charge it. Using a different cable may damage the remote controller or cause it to malfunction.

To begin charging your DJI Inspire 2 remote controller, locate the charging port on the bottom of the controller. It is a small, rectangular port that is labeled “CHG.” Insert the charging cable into this port, making sure it is securely connected.

Next, plug the other end of the charging cable into a power source. This can be a wall outlet or a USB port on a computer or other device. It is important to use a reliable power source that provides a steady flow of electricity. Unstable power sources can damage the remote controller or cause it to charge improperly.

Once the charging cable is connected to both the remote controller and the power source, the controller should begin to charge automatically. The charging process may take several hours, depending on the current battery level of the remote controller and the power of the charging source.

While the remote controller is charging, it is important to keep an eye on it to ensure it is charging properly. The charging indicator light on the remote controller will turn red when it is charging and green when it is fully charged. If the charging indicator light does not turn on or if it flashes rapidly, there may be an issue with the charging cable or the power source. In this case, it is recommended to unplug the charging cable and try again with a different power source or cable.

It is also important to note that the DJI Inspire 2 remote controller should not be used while it is charging. This can cause the battery to overheat or malfunction, which can be dangerous. It is recommended to wait until the remote controller is fully charged before using it again.

In conclusion, properly charging your DJI Inspire 2 remote controller is essential to ensure it functions properly and safely. Using the charging cable that comes with the remote controller, connecting it to a reliable power source, and monitoring the charging process are all important steps to take. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your DJI Inspire 2 remote controller is always ready for your next flight.