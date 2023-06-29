Virgin Galactic: An Overview of the Spaceflight Company

Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight company founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2004. The company aims to provide suborbital spaceflights to tourists and researchers. The idea of Virgin Galactic was born out of Branson’s desire to make space travel accessible to the public.

The history of Virgin Galactic dates back to 2004 when Branson announced his plans to launch a commercial spaceflight company. The company was initially called Virgin Galactic Airways, but the name was later changed to Virgin Galactic. Branson partnered with aerospace engineer Burt Rutan and his company, Scaled Composites, to develop the spacecraft.

In 2004, Virgin Galactic signed a deal with Scaled Composites to build a spacecraft called SpaceShipOne. The spacecraft was designed to carry three people, including a pilot and two passengers, on a suborbital flight. SpaceShipOne successfully completed its first flight in June 2004 and won the Ansari X Prize, a $10 million prize for the first privately funded spacecraft to reach space twice within two weeks.

Following the success of SpaceShipOne, Virgin Galactic began developing a larger spacecraft called SpaceShipTwo. SpaceShipTwo was designed to carry six passengers and two pilots on a suborbital flight. The spacecraft was powered by a hybrid rocket motor and was designed to be reusable.

In 2007, Virgin Galactic signed a deal with the state of New Mexico to build a spaceport called Spaceport America. The spaceport was designed to be the home of Virgin Galactic’s commercial spaceflights. The construction of the spaceport was completed in 2011, and Virgin Galactic began testing its spacecraft at the facility.

In 2014, Virgin Galactic suffered a setback when its spacecraft, SpaceShipTwo, crashed during a test flight, killing one pilot and injuring another. The accident was caused by a premature deployment of the spacecraft’s feathering system, which caused the spacecraft to break apart. Following the accident, Virgin Galactic suspended its test flights and conducted a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

In 2016, Virgin Galactic unveiled a new spacecraft called VSS Unity. VSS Unity was designed to replace the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft and was built with safety improvements based on the findings of the investigation into the 2014 crash. The spacecraft completed its first test flight in 2018 and has since completed several successful test flights.

In 2019, Virgin Galactic became a publicly traded company through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia, a special purpose acquisition company. The merger provided Virgin Galactic with the funding it needed to continue developing its spacecraft and begin commercial operations.

In conclusion, Virgin Galactic has come a long way since its inception in 2004. The company has faced setbacks and challenges along the way, but it has remained committed to its goal of making space travel accessible to the public. With the successful test flights of VSS Unity and the completion of Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic is closer than ever to achieving its goal of launching commercial spaceflights.