Everything You Need to Know About DJI WB37 Battery for CrystalSky / Cendence / Phantom 4 RTK

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new battery for its CrystalSky, Cendence, and Phantom 4 RTK devices. The DJI WB37 battery is a high-capacity, intelligent battery that promises longer flight times and improved performance.

The DJI WB37 battery is designed to provide power to the CrystalSky monitor, Cendence remote controller, and Phantom 4 RTK drone. It has a capacity of 4920mAh and a voltage of 7.6V, which is higher than the previous DJI WB37 battery. This means that the new battery can power the devices for longer periods of time, allowing users to fly their drones for extended periods without worrying about running out of power.

One of the key features of the DJI WB37 battery is its intelligent design. The battery has a built-in microchip that monitors its power level and temperature in real-time. This allows the battery to adjust its power output to ensure that it is operating at optimal levels. The microchip also provides information about the battery’s status, such as its remaining power and estimated flight time, which is displayed on the CrystalSky monitor or Cendence remote controller.

The DJI WB37 battery is also designed to be easy to use. It can be charged using the DJI Battery Station or the DJI Battery Charger. The battery station can charge up to eight batteries at once, making it ideal for users who need to charge multiple batteries at the same time. The battery charger, on the other hand, is a more portable option that can be used to charge a single battery on the go.

In addition to its intelligent design and ease of use, the DJI WB37 battery is also built to last. It is made from high-quality materials that are designed to withstand the rigors of regular use. The battery is also equipped with multiple layers of protection to prevent overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting, which can damage the battery or the devices it powers.

Overall, the DJI WB37 battery is a great addition to the DJI ecosystem. It provides longer flight times, improved performance, and real-time monitoring of battery status. It is also easy to use and built to last, making it a reliable choice for drone pilots who need a high-quality battery for their CrystalSky, Cendence, or Phantom 4 RTK devices.

If you are a DJI user, the DJI WB37 battery is definitely worth considering. It is a high-quality battery that provides improved performance and longer flight times, which can help you get the most out of your DJI devices. So, if you want to take your drone flying to the next level, be sure to check out the DJI WB37 battery today!