Benefits of using Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo for surveying and mapping

Drones have revolutionized the way we survey and map the world around us. The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is a powerful tool that has been designed specifically for surveying and mapping. This combo offers a range of benefits that make it an ideal choice for professionals in the field.

One of the biggest advantages of the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is its accuracy. The RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology used in the Phantom 4 RTK allows for centimeter-level positioning accuracy. This level of accuracy is essential for surveying and mapping applications where precision is key. The D-RTK 2 high-precision GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver further enhances the accuracy of the system.

Another benefit of the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is its efficiency. The system is designed to be easy to use and can be set up quickly. This means that surveying and mapping projects can be completed faster, saving time and money. The Phantom 4 RTK also has a flight time of up to 30 minutes, allowing for more ground to be covered in a single flight.

The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is also highly versatile. It can be used for a range of applications, including topographic mapping, construction site mapping, and infrastructure inspection. The system can also be used in challenging environments, such as areas with poor GPS coverage or in urban canyons.

The Ent Shield Basic Combo adds an extra layer of security to the system. It includes a range of features that help to protect the drone and the data it collects. This includes a flight data recorder, which records flight data and can be used to analyze any incidents that occur. The system also includes a remote controller with a built-in screen, which allows for real-time monitoring of the drone’s flight path.

The Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is also highly customizable. It can be used with a range of software applications, including DJI Terra and Pix4Dmapper. This allows professionals to choose the software that best suits their needs and workflow.

Overall, the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo is a powerful tool that offers a range of benefits for surveying and mapping professionals. Its accuracy, efficiency, versatility, and security make it an ideal choice for a range of applications. The system is also highly customizable, allowing professionals to tailor it to their specific needs and workflow. With the Phantom 4 RTK + D-RTK 2 +Ent Shield Basic Combo, surveying and mapping projects can be completed faster, more accurately, and with greater ease than ever before.