Drones have revolutionized the way we capture aerial photography. With the advancement of technology, drones have become more sophisticated and capable of flying longer distances. Long-range drones are perfect for capturing stunning aerial shots of landscapes, cityscapes, and even wildlife. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 long-range drones for aerial photography.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best drones for long-range flights. It has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can fly up to 8 miles away from the controller. The Mavic 2 Pro has a Hasselblad camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 20-megapixel photos and 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions during flight.

2. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is another great drone for long-range flights. It has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can fly up to 9 miles away from the controller. The EVO II has a 48-megapixel camera that can capture 8K videos at 25 frames per second. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can fly in winds up to 39 mph.

3. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a popular drone for aerial photography. It has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 4.3 miles away from the controller. The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can fly in winds up to 31 mph.

4. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a versatile drone that is perfect for long-range flights. It has a maximum flight time of 25 minutes and can fly up to 1 mile away from the controller. The Typhoon H Pro has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can fly in winds up to 25 mph.

5. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone that is perfect for long-range flights. It has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can fly up to 4 miles away from the controller. The Anafi USA has a 21-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors and can fly in winds up to 31 mph.

In conclusion, long-range drones are perfect for capturing stunning aerial shots of landscapes, cityscapes, and even wildlife. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Autel Robotics EVO II, DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, Yuneec Typhoon H Pro, and Parrot Anafi USA are the top 5 long-range drones for aerial photography. These drones have advanced features such as obstacle avoidance sensors, high-quality cameras, and long flight times that make them perfect for capturing stunning aerial shots. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, these drones are sure to impress.