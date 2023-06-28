Drones have revolutionized the way we capture images and videos. They have made it possible to capture stunning aerial shots that were once impossible to achieve. In Ukraine, the use of drones for professional photography and videography has become increasingly popular. With so many drones available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for professional photography and videography in Ukraine.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the most popular drones for professional photography and videography in Ukraine. It is equipped with a Hasselblad camera that can capture 20-megapixel images and 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stable footage even in windy conditions. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is a great choice for professional photographers and videographers who want high-quality footage.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another popular drone for professional photography and videography in Ukraine. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stable footage. The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is a great choice for professional photographers and videographers who want a reliable drone that can capture high-quality footage.

3. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a new drone that has quickly gained popularity among professional photographers and videographers in Ukraine. It has an 8K camera that can capture 48-megapixel images and 8K videos at 25 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stable footage. The Autel Robotics EVO II is a great choice for professional photographers and videographers who want to capture high-quality footage in 8K resolution.

4. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight drone that is perfect for professional photographers and videographers who need a portable drone. It has a 21-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can fly up to 34 mph. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stable footage. The Parrot Anafi USA is a great choice for professional photographers and videographers who need a portable drone that can capture high-quality footage.

5. Yuneec Typhoon H Plus

The Yuneec Typhoon H Plus is a hexacopter drone that is perfect for professional photographers and videographers who need a drone with a longer flight time. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The drone has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can fly up to 30 mph. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides stable footage. The Yuneec Typhoon H Plus is a great choice for professional photographers and videographers who need a drone with a longer flight time.

In conclusion, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Phantom 4 Pro, Autel Robotics EVO II, Parrot Anafi USA, and Yuneec Typhoon H Plus are the top 5 drones for professional photography and videography in Ukraine. Each drone has its own unique features and capabilities, so it is important to choose the one that best suits your needs. With the right drone, professional photographers and videographers in Ukraine can capture stunning aerial shots that will leave their clients in awe.