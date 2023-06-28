The use of drones in the maritime industry has been growing rapidly in recent years. One of the most significant applications of drones in this industry is the inspection of large ships. Drones are an excellent tool for ship inspections as they can access areas that are difficult to reach, and they can do so quickly and efficiently. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 drones for inspection of large ships.

1. DJI Matrice 300 RTK

The DJI Matrice 300 RTK is one of the most advanced drones on the market. It is designed for industrial applications and has a range of features that make it ideal for ship inspections. The drone has a maximum flight time of 55 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 15 kilometers. It is equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture images and videos in 4K quality. The drone also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy.

2. DJI Phantom 4 RTK

The DJI Phantom 4 RTK is another excellent drone for ship inspections. It is a compact and lightweight drone that can be easily transported to the ship. The drone has a maximum flight time of 30 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 7 kilometers. It is equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture images and videos in 4K quality. The drone also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy.

3. Yuneec H520

The Yuneec H520 is a versatile drone that is ideal for ship inspections. It has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 1 kilometer. The drone is equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture images and videos in 4K quality. It also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy. The Yuneec H520 is also equipped with a collision avoidance system that makes it easy to navigate around obstacles.

4. Parrot Anafi USA

The Parrot Anafi USA is a lightweight and compact drone that is ideal for ship inspections. It has a maximum flight time of 32 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 4 kilometers. The drone is equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture images and videos in 4K quality. It also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy. The Parrot Anafi USA is also equipped with a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections of ship engines and other machinery.

5. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that is ideal for ship inspections. It has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 9 kilometers. The drone is equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture images and videos in 8K quality. It also has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy. The Autel Robotics EVO II is also equipped with a thermal camera that can detect heat signatures, making it ideal for inspections of ship engines and other machinery.

In conclusion, drones are an excellent tool for ship inspections, and the above drones are some of the best on the market. When choosing a drone for ship inspections, it is essential to consider factors such as flight time, range, camera quality, and accuracy. The drones listed above are all equipped with these features and are ideal for ship inspections. By using drones for ship inspections, the maritime industry can save time and money while ensuring the safety and integrity of their vessels.