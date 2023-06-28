Review of Starlink as a Satellite Internet Provider in Kerch

Kerch, a city located in the eastern part of Crimea, has been facing internet connectivity issues for years. The city’s remote location and limited infrastructure have made it difficult for residents to access reliable internet services. However, with the advent of satellite internet providers, Kerch’s internet connectivity has improved significantly. In this article, we will review Starlink as a satellite internet provider in Kerch.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is a satellite internet provider that aims to provide high-speed internet to underserved areas. The company launched its beta testing program in October 2020 and has since expanded its services to several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In Kerch, Starlink has been providing internet services since early 2021. The company’s satellite internet services have been well-received by residents, who have reported significant improvements in internet speeds and reliability.

One of the key advantages of Starlink’s satellite internet services is its low latency. Latency refers to the time it takes for data to travel from a user’s device to the internet and back. With traditional satellite internet providers, latency can be as high as 600 milliseconds, which can result in slow internet speeds and lag. However, Starlink’s satellite internet services have a latency of around 20-40 milliseconds, which is comparable to traditional broadband internet services.

Another advantage of Starlink’s satellite internet services is its high-speed internet. The company’s satellite internet services offer download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20 Mbps. This is significantly faster than traditional satellite internet providers, which typically offer download speeds of up to 25 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 3 Mbps.

However, one of the drawbacks of Starlink’s satellite internet services is its cost. The company charges a one-time fee of $499 for its satellite dish and modem, as well as a monthly subscription fee of $99. While this may be affordable for some residents, it may be too expensive for others.

In addition to Starlink, there are several other satellite internet providers in Kerch, including TS2 Space and HughesNet. TS2 Space is a Polish-based satellite internet provider that offers high-speed internet services to remote areas. The company’s satellite internet services offer download speeds of up to 30 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6 Mbps. However, TS2 Space’s satellite internet services have a higher latency than Starlink, with latency ranging from 600-800 milliseconds.

HughesNet is another satellite internet provider that offers internet services in Kerch. The company’s satellite internet services offer download speeds of up to 25 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 3 Mbps. However, like TS2 Space, HughesNet’s satellite internet services have a higher latency than Starlink, with latency ranging from 600-800 milliseconds.

In conclusion, Starlink’s satellite internet services have been a game-changer for residents in Kerch. The company’s low latency and high-speed internet have significantly improved internet connectivity in the city. While the cost of Starlink’s satellite internet services may be a drawback for some residents, the company’s reliable internet services make it a top choice for those in need of high-speed internet in remote areas.