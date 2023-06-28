Satellite phones have become increasingly popular in Estonia, especially for those who frequently travel to remote areas or work in industries such as mining, forestry, and oil and gas exploration. However, the cost of purchasing a satellite phone can be quite high, which is why many people opt for rental or prepaid options.

The price of satellite phones in Estonia varies depending on the model and features. The most basic models can cost around €500, while more advanced models with additional features such as GPS and internet connectivity can cost upwards of €1,000. It is important to note that these prices do not include the cost of a SIM card or any additional accessories.

For those who do not want to purchase a satellite phone outright, rental options are available. Rental prices vary depending on the length of time the phone is needed and the model chosen. For example, a basic satellite phone can be rented for as little as €10 per day, while a more advanced model can cost up to €30 per day.

Prepaid options are also available for those who do not want to commit to a long-term contract. Prepaid plans typically offer a set amount of minutes or data that can be used over a certain period of time. Prices for prepaid plans vary depending on the provider and the amount of minutes or data included.

Postpaid plans are another option for those who plan to use their satellite phone frequently. These plans typically require a contract and offer a set amount of minutes or data each month. Prices for postpaid plans vary depending on the provider and the amount of minutes or data included.

In addition to the cost of the phone and the plan, it is important to consider the cost of a SIM card. A SIM card is required to activate the phone and access satellite networks. SIM cards can be purchased from satellite phone providers or online retailers. Prices for SIM cards vary depending on the provider and the type of plan chosen.

When choosing a satellite phone provider, it is important to consider the coverage area. Some providers offer global coverage, while others only offer coverage in certain regions. It is also important to consider the quality of the network and the level of customer support provided by the provider.

In conclusion, the cost of satellite phones in Estonia varies depending on the model and features. Rental, prepaid, and postpaid options are available, as well as SIM cards for activation. When choosing a provider, it is important to consider the coverage area, network quality, and customer support. With the right provider and plan, a satellite phone can be a valuable tool for those who frequently travel to remote areas or work in industries that require reliable communication.