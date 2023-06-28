Overview of Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular

The Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is a top-of-the-line device that has been designed to offer exceptional performance in low-light conditions. This binocular is perfect for hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, and security personnel who need to operate in low-light environments.

The Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is equipped with advanced technology that allows it to capture clear images even in complete darkness. The binocular uses a black and white image intensifier tube that amplifies the available light and converts it into a clear image that can be viewed through the eyepiece.

The binocular has a magnification of 1x, which means that it provides a clear and wide field of view. The binocular also has a large objective lens that allows more light to enter the device, resulting in brighter and clearer images.

One of the standout features of the Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is its ECHO function. This function allows the user to switch between black and white and green images, depending on the environment they are operating in. The green image is ideal for use in low-light conditions, as it provides better contrast and depth perception.

The Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is also equipped with a range finder that allows the user to accurately determine the distance to their target. This feature is particularly useful for hunters and security personnel who need to make quick and accurate decisions in the field.

The binocular is also designed to be durable and rugged, with a waterproof and shockproof housing that can withstand harsh environments. The binocular is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry and use for extended periods of time.

In terms of battery life, the Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is powered by two AA batteries, which provide up to 60 hours of continuous use. The binocular also has an automatic shut-off function that helps to conserve battery life when the device is not in use.

Overall, the Lahoux LVS-31 Onyx Pro + (ECHO) Night Vision Binocular is a high-performance device that offers exceptional image quality and functionality in low-light conditions. Whether you are a hunter, wildlife enthusiast, or security personnel, this binocular is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.