How to Use DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable for Remote Control

DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable is a new addition to the DJI Ronin-S line of products that allows for remote control of the Ronin-S. The IR Control Cable is a simple and easy-to-use device that can be used to control the Ronin-S from a distance. In this article, we will discuss how to use the DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable for remote control.

The DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable is a small cable that connects to the Ronin-S and allows for remote control using an infrared remote control. The cable is easy to use and can be connected to the Ronin-S in just a few seconds. Once connected, the cable allows for remote control of the Ronin-S from a distance of up to 10 meters.

To use the DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable, you will need an infrared remote control. The remote control can be any standard infrared remote control, such as those used for televisions or DVD players. Simply point the remote control at the Ronin-S and press the appropriate button to control the Ronin-S.

The DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable can be used to control a variety of functions on the Ronin-S. These functions include pan, tilt, roll, and focus. The cable can also be used to start and stop recording on the camera, as well as to adjust the camera settings.

To control the pan, tilt, and roll functions on the Ronin-S using the IR Control Cable, simply point the remote control at the Ronin-S and press the appropriate button. The Ronin-S will respond immediately, moving in the direction indicated by the button press. To adjust the focus on the camera, simply press the focus button on the remote control.

The DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable can also be used to start and stop recording on the camera. To do this, simply press the record button on the remote control. The Ronin-S will immediately start recording, and the camera will begin capturing video. To stop recording, simply press the record button again.

In addition to controlling the basic functions of the Ronin-S, the IR Control Cable can also be used to adjust the camera settings. This includes adjusting the ISO, shutter speed, and aperture settings on the camera. To adjust these settings, simply press the appropriate button on the remote control.

Overall, the DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable is a simple and easy-to-use device that can be used to control the Ronin-S from a distance. The cable is compatible with any standard infrared remote control and can be used to control a variety of functions on the Ronin-S. Whether you are a professional filmmaker or a hobbyist, the DJI Ronin-S IR Control Cable is a great addition to your toolkit.