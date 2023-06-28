How to Use DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning)

The DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning) is a device that allows you to connect your iPhone to your DJI Osmo Pocket camera. This adapter is designed to make it easier for you to use your smartphone as a monitor while you are filming. In this article, we will discuss how to use the DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning).

First, you need to make sure that your DJI Osmo Pocket camera is turned off before you connect it to your iPhone. Once you have done this, you can connect the adapter to your iPhone by plugging it into the Lightning port. The adapter should fit snugly into the port, and you should feel a click when it is properly connected.

Next, you need to connect your DJI Osmo Pocket camera to the adapter. To do this, you need to use the USB-C port on the bottom of the camera. You will need to use the USB-C to USB-C cable that came with your DJI Osmo Pocket camera to connect it to the adapter. Once you have connected the camera to the adapter, you can turn on the camera.

Now that your camera is connected to your iPhone, you can use your iPhone as a monitor. To do this, you need to download the DJI Mimo app from the App Store. Once you have downloaded the app, you can open it and connect to your DJI Osmo Pocket camera. The app will automatically detect your camera and connect to it.

Once you are connected to your camera, you can use your iPhone as a monitor. You can see what your camera is seeing, and you can adjust the settings on your camera from your iPhone. You can also use your iPhone to control your camera. You can start and stop recording, take photos, and adjust the settings on your camera.

One of the great things about the DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning) is that it allows you to use your iPhone as a monitor while you are filming. This means that you can see what your camera is seeing in real-time, which can be very helpful when you are trying to get the perfect shot. You can also use your iPhone to adjust the settings on your camera, which can save you time and make it easier to get the shot you want.

In conclusion, the DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning) is a great device that allows you to connect your iPhone to your DJI Osmo Pocket camera. This adapter is easy to use, and it allows you to use your iPhone as a monitor while you are filming. If you are looking for a way to make it easier to use your DJI Osmo Pocket camera, then the DJI Osmo Pocket Smartphone Adapter (Lightning) is definitely worth considering.