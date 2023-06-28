How to Replace the Bottom Shell on Your DJI FPV Drone

DJI FPV Bottom Shell

If you own a DJI FPV drone, you know how important it is to keep it in good condition. One of the most vulnerable parts of the drone is the bottom shell, which can easily get damaged during a crash or hard landing. Fortunately, replacing the bottom shell is a relatively simple process that can be done at home with the right tools and a little bit of patience.

Before you begin, make sure you have a replacement bottom shell that is compatible with your DJI FPV drone. You can purchase one from DJI or from a third-party supplier. It’s important to get the right shell for your drone, as different models may have slightly different designs.

Once you have your replacement shell, you’ll need to remove the old one. Start by removing the battery from your drone and disconnecting any cables or wires that are attached to the bottom shell. You may need to use a small screwdriver or pliers to gently pry off any connectors.

Next, use a small hex key to remove the screws that hold the bottom shell in place. There are typically four screws located near the corners of the shell. Be careful not to lose any of the screws, as you’ll need them to attach the new shell.

Once the screws are removed, you should be able to gently lift the old shell off of your drone. Be careful not to damage any of the components inside the drone, such as the camera or flight controller.

With the old shell removed, it’s time to install the new one. Start by carefully aligning the new shell with the drone’s frame. Make sure all of the screw holes line up properly before you begin attaching the screws.

Using the same hex key, screw the new shell into place. Start with one corner and work your way around the shell, tightening each screw a little bit at a time. This will help ensure that the shell is properly aligned and won’t put any unnecessary stress on the drone’s components.

Once all of the screws are in place, you can reattach any cables or wires that were disconnected earlier. Make sure everything is securely connected before you reinsert the battery.

Finally, turn on your drone and make sure everything is working properly. Check the camera, flight controls, and other components to make sure they are functioning as they should. If everything looks good, you’re ready to take your DJI FPV drone back into the air!

Replacing the bottom shell on your DJI FPV drone may seem like a daunting task, but with a little bit of patience and the right tools, it’s a relatively simple process. By taking the time to properly replace a damaged shell, you can help ensure that your drone stays in good condition and continues to provide you with hours of flying fun.