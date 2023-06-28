From Filmmaking to Surveying: DJI Enterprise Solutions for Every Business Application.

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has expanded its product line to cater to various industries. From filmmaking to surveying, DJI Enterprise Solutions offers drones that can be used for every business application.

Filmmakers can now capture stunning aerial shots with DJI’s Phantom 4 Pro and Inspire 2 drones. These drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can shoot 4K and 5.2K videos, respectively. The Phantom 4 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera that can capture still images in RAW and JPEG formats. The Inspire 2, on the other hand, has a dual-camera system that can capture both wide-angle and close-up shots.

DJI’s drones are not only limited to filmmaking. They can also be used for surveying and mapping. The Phantom 4 RTK is a drone that is specifically designed for surveying and mapping applications. It has a built-in RTK module that provides centimeter-level accuracy. This drone can be used for topographic surveys, construction site inspections, and land mapping.

For industrial inspections, DJI offers the Matrice 200 series. These drones are equipped with multiple cameras that can capture both visual and thermal images. The Matrice 200 series can be used for inspecting power lines, wind turbines, and other infrastructure. It can also be used for search and rescue operations.

DJI’s drones are not only versatile but also easy to use. The company’s FlightHub software allows users to manage multiple drones from a single platform. FlightHub provides real-time data on the drone’s location, battery level, and flight time. It also allows users to plan and execute automated flights.

DJI’s drones are also equipped with safety features that ensure safe and reliable flights. The drones have obstacle avoidance sensors that prevent collisions with objects. They also have a return-to-home feature that automatically brings the drone back to its takeoff point in case of signal loss or low battery.

DJI’s Enterprise Solutions are not only beneficial for businesses but also for the environment. The drones can be used for environmental monitoring and conservation. They can be used for monitoring wildlife populations, tracking deforestation, and assessing the impact of climate change.

In conclusion, DJI’s Enterprise Solutions offer drones that can be used for every business application. From filmmaking to surveying, DJI’s drones are versatile, easy to use, and equipped with safety features. They are not only beneficial for businesses but also for the environment. DJI’s Enterprise Solutions are a game-changer for industries that require aerial data collection and analysis.