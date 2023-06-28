Benefits of Inmarsat Managed Services for Smart Businesses and Industries

Inmarsat Managed Services is a global provider of satellite communication services that support the growth of smart businesses and industries. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Inmarsat has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner for businesses looking to expand their operations globally.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Managed Services is its ability to provide reliable and secure connectivity to businesses operating in remote or hard-to-reach locations. This is particularly important for industries such as oil and gas, mining, and maritime, where reliable communication is critical for ensuring the safety of workers and the efficient operation of equipment.

Inmarsat’s satellite communication services are designed to provide high-speed data transfer, voice communication, and video conferencing capabilities, allowing businesses to stay connected with their operations no matter where they are located. This is particularly important for businesses that operate in areas with limited or no terrestrial communication infrastructure.

Another benefit of Inmarsat Managed Services is its ability to provide customized solutions to meet the specific needs of businesses. Inmarsat works closely with its clients to understand their unique requirements and design solutions that are tailored to their needs. This ensures that businesses are able to get the most out of their communication infrastructure and maximize their operational efficiency.

In addition to providing reliable and secure connectivity, Inmarsat Managed Services also offers a range of value-added services that can help businesses improve their operations. These services include remote monitoring and management, asset tracking, and predictive maintenance, which can help businesses reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and lower costs.

For businesses operating in industries such as shipping and logistics, Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress service provides a range of benefits. This service offers high-speed broadband connectivity to ships at sea, allowing them to stay connected with their operations and improve their efficiency. Fleet Xpress also provides real-time weather and route optimization information, helping ships to navigate safely and efficiently.

Overall, Inmarsat Managed Services is a valuable partner for businesses looking to expand their operations globally. With its reliable and secure communication infrastructure, customized solutions, and value-added services, Inmarsat can help businesses improve their efficiency, reduce costs, and stay connected with their operations no matter where they are located.