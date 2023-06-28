5 Reasons Why the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is a Must-Have for Aerial Photographers

DJI has been a leading brand in the drone industry for years, and their latest release, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo, is a game-changer for aerial photographers. This new drone comes with a host of features that make it a must-have for anyone looking to capture stunning aerial footage. Here are five reasons why the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is a must-have for aerial photographers.

1. Superior Image Quality

The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that captures 20-megapixel photos and 5.4K video at 30 frames per second. This means that the drone can capture stunning, high-quality footage that is perfect for professional use. The camera also has a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes the footage, ensuring that it is smooth and steady.

2. Intelligent Features

The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo comes with a range of intelligent features that make it easy to capture stunning footage. The drone has a range of pre-programmed flight modes, including ActiveTrack, which allows the drone to follow a subject automatically. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help it avoid collisions, making it safer to fly.

3. Long Battery Life

The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo comes with two batteries, each of which provides up to 31 minutes of flight time. This means that you can fly for longer periods without having to worry about the battery running out. The Fly More Combo also comes with a charging hub that can charge up to three batteries at once, making it easy to keep your drone powered up and ready to fly.

4. Compact and Portable

The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The drone folds up into a small, compact package that can easily fit into a backpack or camera bag. This makes it easy to transport the drone to remote locations, allowing you to capture stunning footage in even the most challenging environments.

5. Complete Package

The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo comes with everything you need to get started with aerial photography. In addition to the drone itself, the Fly More Combo includes a remote controller, two batteries, a charging hub, ND filters, and a shoulder bag. This means that you have everything you need to start capturing stunning aerial footage right out of the box.

In conclusion, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is a must-have for aerial photographers. With its superior image quality, intelligent features, long battery life, compact and portable design, and complete package, this drone is the perfect tool for capturing stunning aerial footage. Whether you are a professional photographer or just starting out, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is a drone that you won’t want to miss.