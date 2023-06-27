What is DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new product called DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan. This plan is designed to provide comprehensive coverage for the DJI RS 2 gimbal, which is a popular choice among professional videographers and filmmakers.

So, what exactly is DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan? In simple terms, it is an insurance policy for your DJI RS 2 gimbal. It covers accidental damage, such as drops, collisions, and water damage, as well as other issues that may arise during normal use. The plan is valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be renewed annually.

The DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan offers a range of benefits to its users. Firstly, it provides peace of mind knowing that your expensive equipment is protected. Accidents can happen, and repairing or replacing a damaged gimbal can be costly. With this plan, you can rest assured that you are covered for such eventualities.

Secondly, the plan offers a fast and easy repair process. If your gimbal is damaged, you can simply contact DJI’s customer support team and initiate a repair request. The process is quick and hassle-free, and DJI will cover all the costs associated with the repair.

Thirdly, the plan offers a replacement service. If your gimbal is irreparable, DJI will replace it with a new or refurbished unit. This means that you can get back to work quickly without any downtime.

The DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan is available for purchase at the time of buying your DJI RS 2 gimbal or within 48 hours of activation. The cost of the plan varies depending on the product, but it is generally a small percentage of the gimbal’s retail price.

It is important to note that the DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan does not cover intentional damage, loss, or theft. It also does not cover damage caused by unauthorized repairs or modifications. Therefore, it is essential to use your gimbal responsibly and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to avoid any issues.

In conclusion, the DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 1-Year plan is a valuable investment for anyone who owns a DJI RS 2 gimbal. It provides comprehensive coverage for accidental damage and other issues that may arise during normal use. With this plan, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your equipment is protected and that you have access to a fast and easy repair process. If you are a professional videographer or filmmaker, this plan is a must-have to ensure that your work is not disrupted by unexpected equipment failures.