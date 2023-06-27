Unboxing and Review of DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is a highly anticipated release from the world-renowned drone and camera manufacturer. The Osmo Action 3 is a compact, rugged, and versatile camera that is designed to capture high-quality footage in a variety of environments. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unboxing and review of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo.

Unboxing

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo comes in a sleek and compact box that is easy to open. Inside the box, you will find the Osmo Action 3 camera, a battery, a charging cable, a camera frame, a flat adhesive mount, a curved adhesive mount, a quick-release base, a locking screw, and a user manual.

The camera itself is small and lightweight, weighing in at just 124g. It has a 2.25-inch touchscreen display on the back, which is easy to navigate and use. The camera also has two buttons on the side, one for power and one for recording.

Review

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is a great camera for anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage in a variety of environments. The camera is waterproof up to 11 meters, making it perfect for underwater photography and videography. It also has a rugged design that can withstand drops and impacts, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

One of the standout features of the Osmo Action 3 is its dual-screen design. The camera has a 2.25-inch touchscreen display on the back and a 1.4-inch display on the front. This makes it easy to frame your shots and see what you are recording, even when the camera is facing away from you.

The camera also has a variety of shooting modes, including slow-motion, time-lapse, and hyper-lapse. These modes allow you to capture stunning footage that is sure to impress your friends and family.

The Osmo Action 3 also has a variety of advanced features, such as RockSteady stabilization, which helps to eliminate camera shake and produce smooth footage. It also has voice control, which allows you to control the camera with your voice, making it easy to capture footage when your hands are full.

Overall, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is a great camera for anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage in a variety of environments. Its rugged design, waterproof capabilities, and dual-screen design make it perfect for outdoor adventures, while its advanced features and shooting modes make it a versatile camera for any situation.

Conclusion

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is a great camera for anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage in a variety of environments. Its rugged design, waterproof capabilities, and dual-screen design make it perfect for outdoor adventures, while its advanced features and shooting modes make it a versatile camera for any situation. If you are in the market for a new camera, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is definitely worth considering.