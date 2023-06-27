Unboxing and First Impressions of DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo

DJI, the leading drone manufacturer, has recently released its latest product, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo. This new camera is designed for adventure enthusiasts who want to capture their outdoor activities in high-quality video and photos. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unboxing and first impressions of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo comes in a sleek and sturdy packaging that is easy to open. Inside the box, you will find the camera, a battery, a charging cable, a quick start guide, and a few accessories. The accessories include a camera frame, a curved adhesive mount, a flat adhesive mount, a quick-release base, a locking screw, and a USB-C adapter.

The camera itself is compact and lightweight, weighing only 124g. It has a 2.25-inch touchscreen display on the back and a smaller screen on the front that displays basic information such as battery life and shooting mode. The camera is waterproof up to 11 meters without a case, making it perfect for water sports and other activities that involve water.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second and 1080p video at 240 frames per second. It also has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot photos in RAW format. The camera has a wide-angle lens with a field of view of 145 degrees, which is perfect for capturing landscapes and group shots.

One of the unique features of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is its RockSteady stabilization technology. This technology uses electronic image stabilization to ensure that your videos are smooth and steady, even when you are moving or shaking. This feature is particularly useful for adventure enthusiasts who want to capture their activities without any shaky footage.

Another great feature of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is its voice control. You can control the camera using voice commands, which is particularly useful when you are in the middle of an activity and don’t want to stop to adjust the camera settings. The camera also has a QuickSwitch button that allows you to switch between shooting modes quickly.

Overall, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is an impressive camera that is perfect for adventure enthusiasts who want to capture their outdoor activities in high-quality video and photos. The camera is easy to use, has a range of useful features, and comes with a range of accessories that make it even more versatile. If you are looking for a camera that can keep up with your adventurous lifestyle, then the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is definitely worth considering.