Overview of Infiray Cabin Series CBL19

Infiray has recently launched its latest thermal imaging monocular, the Infiray Cabin Series CBL19. This device is designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and security personnel. It is equipped with advanced features that make it stand out from other thermal imaging devices in the market.

The Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 is a compact and lightweight device that can be easily carried around. It weighs only 320 grams and has a dimension of 146 x 52 x 68 mm. The device is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and is IP67 rated, which means it is waterproof and dustproof.

The Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 is equipped with a 384 x 288 resolution thermal sensor that provides clear and detailed images. It has a 19mm lens that provides a 25-degree field of view, which is ideal for scanning large areas. The device has a detection range of up to 1,200 meters, which makes it suitable for long-range surveillance.

One of the most impressive features of the Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 is its image enhancement technology. The device is equipped with Infiray’s proprietary Image Detail Enhancement (IDE) technology, which enhances the details of the thermal image. This technology makes it easier to identify objects and targets in low-contrast environments.

The Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 also has a built-in video recorder that can record up to 4 hours of video footage. The device has a 16GB internal memory and supports up to 128GB external memory. The recorded footage can be easily transferred to a computer or mobile device for further analysis.

The device has a user-friendly interface that can be easily navigated. It has a 1024 x 768 OLED display that provides clear and crisp images. The device has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to 5 hours of continuous use.

The Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 is designed to be used in various applications. It can be used for hunting, wildlife observation, search and rescue, and security surveillance. The device is also suitable for outdoor enthusiasts who want to explore the wilderness at night.

In conclusion, the Infiray Cabin Series CBL19 is a high-performance thermal imaging monocular that is designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and security personnel. It is equipped with advanced features that make it stand out from other thermal imaging devices in the market. The device is compact, lightweight, and easy to use. It has a user-friendly interface and is equipped with Infiray’s proprietary Image Detail Enhancement (IDE) technology, which enhances the details of the thermal image. The device is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and is suitable for various applications.