Introduction to Inmarsat European Aviation Network

Inmarsat, the world’s leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched its European Aviation Network (EAN), a revolutionary new solution for in-flight connectivity across Europe. The EAN is a joint venture between Inmarsat and European telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, and it promises to provide passengers with high-speed internet access, as well as reliable voice and data services, while flying over Europe.

The EAN is the first of its kind in Europe, and it has been designed specifically to meet the needs of airlines and their passengers. The network combines Inmarsat’s satellite technology with Deutsche Telekom’s ground-based network, creating a seamless and uninterrupted connectivity experience for passengers. The EAN is capable of delivering speeds of up to 75Mbps, which is more than enough to support streaming video, browsing the web, and using social media.

One of the key benefits of the EAN is that it provides coverage across all 28 member states of the European Union, as well as Switzerland and Norway. This means that passengers can stay connected throughout their entire journey, regardless of where they are flying to or from. The EAN also provides coverage over the North Atlantic, which is a popular route for transatlantic flights.

Another advantage of the EAN is that it is highly reliable. Inmarsat’s satellite technology is renowned for its resilience and ability to provide uninterrupted connectivity, even in the most challenging environments. The EAN also uses a network of ground-based towers, which ensures that there is always a strong signal available, even in areas where satellite coverage may be limited.

The EAN has already been adopted by several major airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, and Aer Lingus. These airlines have recognized the importance of providing their passengers with high-quality connectivity, and the EAN allows them to do just that. Passengers can now stay connected throughout their entire journey, whether they are traveling for business or pleasure.

In addition to providing connectivity for passengers, the EAN also has benefits for airlines themselves. The network allows airlines to collect real-time data on their aircraft, which can be used to improve efficiency and reduce costs. For example, airlines can use the data to optimize their flight paths, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The EAN also allows airlines to offer new services to their passengers, such as in-flight entertainment and real-time flight information.

Overall, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a game-changer for in-flight connectivity across Europe. It provides passengers with high-speed internet access, reliable voice and data services, and coverage across all 28 member states of the European Union, as well as Switzerland and Norway. The EAN is highly reliable and has already been adopted by several major airlines. It also has benefits for airlines themselves, allowing them to collect real-time data and offer new services to their passengers. With the EAN, passengers can stay connected throughout their entire journey, making air travel more enjoyable and productive than ever before.