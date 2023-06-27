HughesNet’s Partnership with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

HughesNet, a leading provider of satellite internet services, has been making a significant impact in the lives of many Americans through its partnership with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The program, which was launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May 2021, aims to provide low-income households with affordable access to high-speed internet services.

As part of the program, HughesNet is offering eligible households a $50 monthly discount on its internet services. This discount is a significant relief for many low-income families who have been struggling to afford internet services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote work and online learning have become the norm.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a lifeline for many families who have been left behind in the digital divide. According to the FCC, more than 30 million households in the United States do not have access to high-speed internet services. This lack of access has a significant impact on education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

HughesNet’s partnership with the program is a testament to the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all Americans have access to affordable high-speed internet services. The company’s satellite internet services are particularly beneficial for households in rural areas, where traditional broadband services are often unavailable.

In addition to its partnership with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, HughesNet has also been making a difference in other areas of social impact. The company has been actively involved in disaster relief efforts, providing internet services to affected communities during natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires.

HughesNet’s disaster relief efforts have been particularly crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, where internet services have become a lifeline for many families. The company has partnered with various organizations to provide free internet services to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers.

HughesNet’s commitment to social impact is not limited to disaster relief efforts. The company has also been actively involved in promoting STEM education and supporting local communities. Through its partnership with organizations such as Girls Who Code and the National 4-H Council, HughesNet has been providing resources and support to help young people develop the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.

In addition to its partnerships, HughesNet has also been making significant investments in its infrastructure to improve the quality and reliability of its internet services. The company’s recent launch of its HughesNet Gen5 satellite has significantly improved internet speeds and data allowances, making its services even more accessible to households in rural areas.

In conclusion, HughesNet’s partnership with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is just one example of the company’s commitment to social impact. Through its disaster relief efforts, support for STEM education, and investments in infrastructure, HughesNet is making a significant difference in the lives of many Americans. As the digital divide continues to widen, it is essential for companies like HughesNet to step up and ensure that all Americans have access to affordable high-speed internet services.